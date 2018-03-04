Emma Teitel: The push to 'save Frozen' from a queer Elsa is disturbingly misguided

First Dumbledore. Now Elsa! What’s next, Dora the Gender Explorer? Why can’t liberals just let kids be kids?

These aren’t questions from my own paranoid mind. They are just a few examples of the many concerns parents expressed online this week after they learned that Elsa, the snow queen of the fantastical kingdom of Arendelle, and the protagonist of Disney’s 2013 megahit Frozen, might have a female love interest in the movie’s sequel next year.

Relax, nothing is set in stone—or I should say, ice— quite yet. All we know at this moment, according to an interview Frozen writer and co-director Jennifer Lee gave the Huffington Post earlier this week, is that the film’s writers aren’t opposed to the idea of a gay Elsa.

To give you a little background, the movie’s title song “Let it Go” has emerged as a coming out anthem for some LGBTQ youth, and Elsa’s indifference to handsome princes has led many fans to wonder if the character might prefer the company of princesses. In 2016, a hashtag appeared requesting Disney Give Elsa A Girlfriend. Which brings us to this week. When asked if Elsa will have a female love interest in the forthcoming film, Lee told the Huffington Post,

“I love everything people are saying (and) people are thinking about with our film ― that it’s creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people. It means the world to us that we’re part of these conversations. Where we’re going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we’re really conscientious about these things . . . We’ll see where we go.”

While it isn’t in any sense a full-blown endorsement of Elsa as a Sapphic snow queen, it’s obvious Lee is open to the idea, a reality that has a lot of social conservatives deeply spooked.

Ken Ham, the founder of Kentucky’s Creation Museum, tweeted his disapproval on Wednesday. “We shouldn't be surprised at how debased the world is,” he wrote linking to a story about the potentially gay Frozen character. The petitions have begun rolling in too. This one, published on the website Life Site News, is so frantic it almost makes me feel sorry for the author. “TELL DISNEY: Don’t make Elsa a lesbian in Frozen 2!”

And here I thought parents of young children would thank God for any reason not to attend the Frozen sequel, having suffered through the original film and its accompanying soundtrack a gazillion times. What better excuse could a socially conservative, Frozen-averse parent have to banish the voice of Idina Menzel from his car stereo, than conclusive evidence she is a cog in the homosexual indoctrination machine?

Who knew North American parents would rally with such force to protect the sanctity of a film they complain about incessantly.

The push to “save Frozen” leads me to believe that a) parents who complain about the Disney movie were lying to us all along and Frozen is not the bane of their existence but their reason for being alive. And b) they are terrified that a lesbian Elsa will be so cool and so fabulous — she’ll turn their daughters gay.

Larry David wrote about this phenomenon in the New York Times in 2006. In a piece called “Cowboys are my Weakness,” he claimed he refused to see the film Brokeback Mountain because the homosexual, cowboy lifestyle would be so alluring to him, he would go gay immediately after seeing the movie.

Maybe these parents have a similar concern: one matinee viewing of Frozen 2 and previously boy-crazy Kaylee is going to ask Santa to turn her into a lesbian snow queen for Christmas.

Lucky for Kaylee’s parents though, lesbianism doesn’t work this way. A straight kid can’t will herself to be a lesbian snow queen for the same reason a gay kid can’t will herself to be a perfectly ordinary heterosexual. Trust me, I have willed myself to be both things at different times but I remain, sadly, a lesbian with no magical powers. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

But there is something very wrong with the notion that a gay Elsa would pervert an otherwise sexless story by merely existing inside it. Let me be clear: learning that gay people exist in loving romantic relationships is not tantamount to learning the ins and outs of gay sex.

If you believe gay characters aren’t age-appropriate for little kids, you believe gay people aren’t age-appropriate for little kids. You believe we’re deviants.

But your homophobia isn’t helped by the fact that lesbian representation in mainstream film is still mostly limited to steamy thrillers where at least one woman ends up dead, drug addicted, shunned from her community, or all of the above.

In the upcoming lesbian drama, Disobedience, Rachel McAdams, possibly the least Semitic looking person in the history of civilization, co-stars as an Orthodox Jewish woman who embarks on a forbidden love affair with another woman. Will I line up to see this movie on opening night? Absolutely. Will it change the world? Not a chance. But Frozen 2 starring a gay Elsa would absolutely change the world, because a lesbian Disney queen with a female love interest sends the following message to millions of kids: hand holding, slow dancing, and maybe a peck on the lips — these chaste movie moments aren’t just for boys and girls. They’re for everybody.