The first lady: Why Kim Campbell is still fighting for women in the #MeToo era

It’s not that there haven’t been any women who have scaled the political heights to become head of government—it’s that the list of current and former leaders is short enough that many of them are household names: Margaret Thatcher in the U.K., Indira Gandhi in India, the indomitable Angela Merkel in Germany.

There are 195 countries in the world, and only 70 of them have ever been run by a woman.

Sometimes we forget that Canada was one of them. For 132 days, the Right Honourable Kim Campbell was prime minister of Canada. Campbell—the oft-asterisked Progressive Conservative successor to Brian Mulroney—held Canada’s most powerful political office for four months before losing the 1993 election in spectacular fashion to the Liberals’ Jean Chrétien.

Today, Campbell, 71, divides her time between Vancouver and Edmonton, where she is a founding principal of the University of Alberta’s Peter Lougheed Leadership College, a leadership program she co-created in 2014. Eight days a month, Campbell sits in her lime-green office overseeing the program’s operations. Her window looks out over one of the city’s most spectacular views: across the North Saskatchewan River, and toward the downtown skyline.

It’s a quieter life than her action-packed days burning at the centre of Canadian politics. But Campbell still has fire: The way she talks about her passions—democracy, education, the advancement of women—is lightning fast, almost rambling, and so unlike the media-trained polish of most politicians that it’s easy to forget that she spent five years on Parliament Hill. (“I’ve mastered the 30-minute sound bite,” she quips, after going 45 minutes over our allotted interview time.)

Campbell has long been an iconoclast. She was the first female student council president of her Vancouver high school; when she studied political science at the University of British Columbia, she became that school’s first female president of the freshman class. Campbell entered politics in 1980 as a trustee on the Vancouver School Board, and soon after joined the provincial British Columbia Social Credit Party. By the end of the decade, she had made the leap to federal politics, and in 1993, she assumed the head office when an embattled Brian Mulroney retired. When she took power, she became the first prime minister to have held office at all three levels of government—municipal, provincial and federal.

Lately, Campbell has been in the news cycle for the first time in a long time over something unexpected: a tweet. Her 140 characters read: “I am struck by how many women on television news wear sleeveless dresses- often when sitting with suited men. I have always felt it was demeaning to the woman and this suggests that I am right. Bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas!”

Yikes. What followed, unsurprisingly, was a slew of think-pieces and op-eds on Campbell being out of touch, the old girls’ club vs. the new, etc.

But Campbell says that the University of Maryland study that inspired her tweet wasn’t about sex or gender.

“(The study is) about how we frame people when we see them either clothed or showing skin,” she says, adding that when we show skin, we’re perceived as emotional and vulnerable. In a news-reading scenario where men would never deign to show their arms, Campbell says it creates a power imbalance when women do.

She points to the hypocrisy of male newscasters across the country posting bare-armed photos on Instagram in “solidarity” with their female colleagues. “That’s not solidarity,” she says, dryly. “Wear that to deliver the news.”

So yeah, Campbell’s a little ticked about the backlash. “People who would think that after a lifetime of fighting for women that I would somehow have thrown it all in…I’m a child of the ’60s! Sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. We are not prudes.”

On the surface, sure, the tweet is cringe-y. But painting Campbell as an out-of-touch elder stateswoman ignores the full picture—and her many fights on behalf of women.

As justice minister in the early ’90s, Campbell oversaw major changes to Canada’s rape shield law, including ensuring a person’s sexual history could not be explored in trial. She also brought forth legislation that established that in cases of rape, “no means no,” which ensured that consent had to be explicit and unreserved.

“Those were big issues then,” she says. “What is consent? And how do you put people in a position that they can actually proceed with complaints in the law? There was a time when a woman had to establish that she was chaste enough to be entitled to the protection of the law.”

Campbell has also been outspoken on another important issue: abortion. Her pro-choice beliefs have often put her at odds with her party colleagues. During her early days in provincial politics, she broke with the British Columbia Social Credit Party because of then Premier Bill Vander Zalm’s stance on abortion.

Years later, though, in her role as justice minister, she toed the party line and introduced the infamous Bill C-43 (which would have retained abortion as a criminal act, but would have permitted it on broad grounds). She says now that she was not upset to see the bill fail in the Senate: “That was fine by me.”

Recently, Campbell was one of the founders of the Sing “All of Us” campaign, which called for legislation to officially change our national anthem from “in all thy sons command” to “in all of us command.” The old version, she has said, excluded “the daughters.” She’s also on the advisory board for Equal Voice, a non-profit that promotes women in Canadian politics.

Campbell still bristles about how the media treats female politicians, including herself. “I was there because I had done a lot. Of the 18 men who had preceded me as prime minister, only eight had more cabinet experience than I did. Pierre Trudeau had served only one year... I’d been in cabinet five years, held three portfolios. But [they said] I was ‘the rookie’… No, actually, I wasn’t.”

She won’t say outright that sexism cost her the ’93 election, but she maintains it was a factor in how she was treated: “Sexism played a role in the extent to which I was blamed for the loss.”

While she says she hasn’t personally experienced sexual harassment in politics, Campbell says that she’s encouraged to see the #MeToo movement gaining momentum.

“I’m glad to see it happening,” she says. “For much of human history there has been a condition where women’s bodies were the prizes for men who had power, or having power meant that you got access to women’s bodies. Very often, these situations of sexual harassment and assault took place in circumstances of unequal power, which meant women could not complain or they found it very difficult. Even now, there are a lot of women who have complaints to make and they just can’t risk it.”

Of course, many women are now risking it. Canadian politics has been rocked with #MeToo allegations leading to prominent figures like Conservative MPP and former leadership candidate Patrick Brown and federal cabinet minister Kent Hehr resigning from their leadership posts.

“I don’t know if politics is particularly prone. But I think it is one of those things where people think highly of themselves because they have a title or a position,” says Campbell.

Twenty-five years later, we haven’t come close to seeing another female prime minister. But Campbell was inspired by a group she spoke to in the House of Commons last year on International Women’s Day. They were there as part of the Daughters of the Vote program, which encourages women to pursue political office.

“Every seat had a young woman aged 18 to 23 sitting in it. It was really great to be able to be there and to be a symbol. I want women to be encouraged by my example, but also to be committed to exceeding it,” she says.

“You’ve got to change people’s understanding of who belongs and who doesn’t, and it’s not going to happen all at once. I wanted to be someone who passed the baton on and said, ‘I did what I could do in ’93, and in ’93 I had the highest approval rating for a PM in 30 years.’ And could I carry it through in the election? No, a whole lot of things had changed. But I was popular because I did things,” she says, referring to how she created three new ministries and reorganized the cabinet during her short tenure.

Gathering steam, she continues. “I’ve met a lot of women who say, ‘I was eight when you became prime minister.’ What I think I’ve been able to do is remind women that this is doable. I try to encourage women to be ambitious and to want to do this and to understand how important it is for democracy. When you get there, you can do things. Somebody’s going to have power, and if you would exercise it ethically in the national interest, why shouldn’t it be you?”