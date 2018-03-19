Vinay Menon: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need a pre-nup

Should Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign a pre-nup?

The only sensible answers to this question are “yes,” “of course,” “absolutely,” “bloody well right” and “well, duh.” But if a recent story in the Daily Mail is accurate — and that’s always a big if — it seems the bearded royal is not keen on the idea.

“There was never any question in Harry’s mind that he would sign a pre-nup,” an anonymous friend tells the paper. “He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything.”

It’s a beautiful sentiment. It’s also blisteringly foolish.

Please don’t misunderstand. I am not predicting doom or casting aspersions on the young couple. The only way these two could seem any closer is if they were physically attached, like conjoined twins. They finish each other’s sentences. They can’t walk three steps without holding hands. They smile at the same things.

Sometimes, it even seems like their blinking is synchronized.

When Harry looks at Meghan, his eyes light up, as if he had spent his entire life as a castaway on a deserted island and she is a rescue ship on the horizon. When Meghan looks at Harry, her eyes sparkle with adoration.

These two are deep into gaga territory. They are so head over heels, they might as well put slippers on their ears. I’m hard pressed to think of another celebrity couple that seems more in love at this moment.

And this is precisely why Harry and Meghan need a pre-nup.

I have a relationship theory my wife doesn’t let me share at cocktail parties. So I’ll bore you with it now. The basic formula is something like this: if a relationship is powered by raw passion before marriage, that union will be on shakier ground than observers might reasonably predict.

Passion fades in time, no matter the starting point. So for a marriage to be a “lasting one,” to quote Harry’s friend again, too much passion can actually be a danger because, when it starts to go, the void fills with other feelings from the same superheated emotional silo: anger, resentment, fear, loathing.

Think about it. When a passionate individual falls madly in love with another passionate individual, any possible breakup in the future is inevitably uglier than it should be. Passionate people don’t settle or learn to live with the minor irritants they failed to detect in the honeymoon stage.

Those minor irritants balloon into big problems.

That’s why safeguards, like a pre-nup, can help save a once passionate marriage: it removes material incentives that might otherwise accelerate the collapse. It provides a good reason to keep working on a relationship that is short-circuiting.

Ultimately, this is why a marriage — any marriage — is hard work. There is no easy way to service and maintain your marriage. You can’t just take your marriage to Mr. Lube every six months to change the passion. The real building blocks of a lasting marriage — commitment, patience, empathy, selflessness — are anti-passion.

Again, to be clear: I am not suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed for Splitsville anytime soon — or ever. All I’m saying is a pre-nup becomes even more crucial when a relationship crystallizes from this much molten love.

So instead of viewing this as a waste of time or an insult to their devotion, Harry and Meghan should see it as a kind of insurance policy in the event their feelings change. In case of irreconcilable differences, heaven forbid, such an agreement could spare them needless agony in the public eye.

Besides, all they have to do is glance at their own families to realize there are no guarantees in love: they are both children of divorce. The odds of a breakup among us commoners is now about 50-50. It’s a coin toss. The odds get even worse for royals and celebrities. Markle’s first marriage, let’s not forget, lasted two years.

Nobody swaps wedding vows expecting to one day get divorced. But it happens. And if there are assets at play — the Daily Mail estimates Prince Harry is now worth £30 million while Markle will be taking £4 million of her own into marriage in two months — the potential for outright hostility multiplies.

Right now, I’m sure every day feels like an adventure for Harry and Meghan. But one day, the adventure will be in making any day feel like these days.

So do the paperwork, you crazy kids. Sign a pre-nup for the peace of mind. Do it for the myriad ways it may fortify your relationship in the years ahead, when the romance goes from boiling to a gentle simmer, and your bodies begin to sag and you’re no longer discovering new things about one another.