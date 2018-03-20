Jasmine Kabatay: Monitoring progress of reconciliation is a genius idea

When it comes to reconciliation in Canada, it’s been a rough and rocky journey to say the least.

From Senator Lynn Beyak’s comments defending residential schools to Gerald Stanley being acquitted for the death of Colten Boushie, Indigenous Peoples have had a hard time believing reconciliation is a possible.

But with new projects and determination, it’s heading in that direction.

On Monday, CBC launched an interactive new website called Beyond 94, which will monitor the progress of the 94 Calls to Action released along with the Truth and Reconciliation report in 2015. According to the website, they have found that 10 of the 94 Calls to Action have been completed.

It was a year in the making with journalists from across the country, and includes videos of residential school survivors speaking about their experience.

"This project will provide crucial education about the history of our country and the wrongs that were done and continue to have an impact on Indigenous Peoples directly from residential school survivors, people aging out of the Child and Family Services system, to Indigenous inmates currently serving time," said Stephanie Brown, senior producer for CBC Indigenous, to CBC.

I think the release of this website monitoring the TRC’s calls to actions is a genius idea — especially when reconciliation has been a word thrown around without any meaning, or there are gestures that just don’t measure up to what reconciliation means such as the renaming of buildings or holidays.

Not only is it a great way to show the progress of the 94 Calls to Action, it can be a real teaching tool for classrooms and Canadians, especially if they aren’t aware of what the TRC means and how important these actions are for the country.

What I really admire about this project is the push for moving beyond the calls to action and moving forward and working together — which is the purpose of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission; to look at our past and make sure we never have to have those experiences again.

But of course it won’t be an easy goal to achieve with reconciliation and at times it seems like it isn’t possible.

Indigenous child welfare is still a significant problem, with Indigenous children being removed from their homes four times higher than non-Indigenous children. Not to mention the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal found the federal government wasn’t adequately funding First Nations children more than once.

Reconciliation is a tough job to tackle but it’s important that we do the work of working together to make it achievable. And this project monitoring the progress is a start to help that.