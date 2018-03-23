New Amnesty report confirms what women have been saying all along: Twitter is toxic

One inescapable constancy of walking along Bangalore streets was the lascivious leers, the insolent stares, the lewd comments, the strangers’ fingers that pinched growing breasts and swinging arms that hit butts.

Some men — “some” in the Indian context can mean “millions” — viewed the presence of women on the streets as an encroachment on their domain. Underemployed, unoccupied and bereft of systemic supports, they grew particularly wild when it was dark.

Truth to tell, I don’t know any woman in urban India who has not faced at least some if not all of the above, and even worse.

Just because we adapted — walked with elbows out, shouted back, slapped the bastard — doesn’t mean the violations were normal. In the interest of self-preservation, the privileged among us vacated spaces; no walking alone on the streets at night.

If Bangalore remains a magical place, it is despite the harassers.

Coming from that background, Toronto was positively Utopian. To date, I take singular pleasure in being on a train late at night and being left well alone.

Then I log on to my email, Facebook and Twitter. Sometimes, it’s like be being sucked back to the hurried stride on a late night in Bangalore. Sometimes it’s worse; a phone allows them to intrude your safe spaces.

The same scum, often far more literate, this time hiding behind a screen.

My experience was confirmed this week when Amnesty International released a damning reportcastigating Twitter for the inadequacies of its actions on the pervasive violence and abuse heaped on female users, and called on the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey to “Clean up #ToxicTwitter.”

Over 16 months, researchers interviewed 86 women and non-binary individuals including politicians, journalists, activists, bloggers, writers, comedians and games developers, as well as women who do not have a large following. They cross-referenced multiple studies including Amnesty’s own poll of eight Western nations last year.

They found abuse — which is experienced globally — is triggered by women who speak out about issues such as feminism or because they are public figures.

In my experience, the words hijab, Muslim, Black Lives Matter and white people are the biggest triggers of hate.

For U.K. journalist Nosheen Iqbal, “The general abuse I receive comes after I write opinion pieces,” she told researchers. “The most memorable is when someone has a large following and all the followers jump in.”

While journalists and bloggers in general are targeted with abuse, the vitriol is much more extreme for women, the report says.

The same goes for politicians. A global study by the Inter-Parliamentary Union found that social media platforms, including Twitter, are “the No. 1 place in which violence and abuse against women parliamentarians is perpetrated …. (posing) yet another challenge to women’s political engagement.”

In Canada, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Conservative MP Michelle Rempel are all recipients of vile abuse and threats; as with racism, misogyny does not recognize political boundaries.

“Women who face discrimination because of their different identities offline (such race or sexual orientation) often find that violence and abuse against them will target those same identities on Twitter,” the report said.

For instance, American journalist Imani Gandy told Amnesty, “I get harassment as a woman and I get the extra harassment because of race and being a Black woman. They will call white women a ‘c--t’ and they’ll call me a ‘n----- c--t’.”

According to Amnesty’s 2017 poll, 55 per cent of women who received harassment and abuse online said that they experienced anxiety, stress or panic attacks as a result.

So what’s Twitter, the champion of free expression, which oversees the passage of 500 million tweets a day globally, doing about this?

Despite earnest promises from Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO, to fix it — whether in March last year or in October after #WomenBoycottTwitter — anybody who has reported abuse to the social media platform knows the rules are inconsistently enforced. When Amnesty took its concerns to Twitter, the social media giant did not provide details on the reporting process and content moderation.

Twitter’s inadequate response is “leading women to self-censor what they post, limit or change their interactions online, or is driving women off the platform altogether,” the report said.

That silencing of women is unacceptable. Twitter remains a useful tool, despite the abusers, to access the thoughts and ideas of those whose paths we might not otherwise cross. At its best, it enhances the very voices that have been traditionally sidelined.