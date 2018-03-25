Vinay Menon: When Trump looks in the mirror, he sees Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels has cracked the code: the best way to beat Donald Trump is to be Donald Trump.

It’s like watching a superhero steal the powers of an archnemesis and use them against him. Daniels might as well be flying high above Washington, a red cape fluttering in the wind as she circles the White House.

Faster than a wire transfer of hush money. More powerful than an NDA. Able to leap tall photo-ops in a single bound: it’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s Super Porn Star!

In what has become her own never-ending battle for truth, justice and the American way, Daniels is now outsmarting Trump by aping Trump. She has weaponized his Lex Luthor media tricks. She has stolen the methods and soul of a publicity hound.

Stormy is tweeting up a storm. She is bending news cycles at will. She is playing a high-stakes game of courtroom chicken, daring the U.S. president to gag her from blabbing about a decade-old affair, a suddenly dangerous liaison Team Trump denies even though Michael Cohen, his very stable genius of a lawyer, has admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 to stay quiet.

That’s like giving H&R Block $5,000 to not do your taxes.

On Sunday, in open defiance of a nondisclosure agreement Daniels believes is void since it was never signed by Trump, she will appear on 60 Minutes, the same show he picked for his first major post-election interview.

He had “Make America Great Again.”

She has “Make America Horny Again.”

And now we have “Make The Popcorn Already.”

CBS released a 10-second teaser reel that only shows Daniels entering a studio to sit across from Anderson Cooper. Garbed in a black skirt and orange blouse — both of which presumably remain on her body — Daniels is also wearing her game face.

She doesn’t say a word in the clip. But her body language should give Trump the chills. It’s the same coiled-spring stance he instinctively adopts before pouncing on an enemy. To glimpse Daniels in this prime-time setting is to realize what Trump is now up against: himself.

Just think about the last few days.

On Tuesday, stories about how Daniels passed a lie-detector test circulated, including a stark photo in which she’s strapped into a polygraph machine. Pure Trump. Then Daniels filed legal documents warning the president not to destroy records related to the payout. Total Trump.

On Thursday evening, Michael Avenatti, her lawyer, tweeted a mysterious photo of an unlabeled DVD with this ominous caption: “If ‘a picture is worth a thousand words,’ how many words is this worth?????”

If I understand his insinuation — and I hope you’re not eating — it seems Daniels may possess footage that includes an anatomical and/or carnal side of the president that surely can’t be unseen: “Oh sweet mother of God, now they’re in the missionary position and he’s watching Shark Week!”

And you thought the only possible sex tape was hidden in a Moscow vault.

Avenatti ended his cryptic post with three hashtags, including one that seemed like a straight-up challenge: #pleasedenyit. But to deny it, Trump would need to acknowledge it. And so far, he is mute. The man who loves to taunt and counterpunch is sitting on his hands as Stormy takes the media fight to him.

You get the sense he’d rather go bowling with Robert Mueller than engage her.

Who can blame him? In many ways, Daniels is a more authentic version of what Trump now claims to be. She’s from Louisiana. She’s a lifelong Republican. Before many of the young men in Trump’s base heard of him, they were familiar with her oeuvre, including Operation Desert Stormy, Double D Babes 3 and Calipornia.

In commercial real estate, Trump learned to bluff, break rules and take risks, which may explain a long list of unpaid contractors and trips to bankruptcy court. But in the world of adult entertainment, the risks are far more personal and visceral.

Soon, nothing is shocking and everything is transactional.

Trump may seem like he is beyond shameless. But he’s got nothing on Daniels. Once she tweaked to how this 2006 fling could burnish her 2018 brand — and as soon as Cohen gave her the legal opening to capitalize — Stormy did not hesitate to storm Trump’s beloved citadel: the spotlight.

His biggest mistake may be in thinking he could browbeat Daniels on his own sliding timeline, like she was a shady building inspector or terrified underling. But you don’t survive in XXX by cowering and submitting to threats.

You thrive by turning the tables and looking out for No. 1.

As Daniels recently told Rolling Stone: “I was fine with saying nothing. But I am not fine with being bullied into lying, or being bullied at all.”

However this plays out, Trump has already learned a painful lesson: there are some people in this world who, when pushed, can beat him at his own media game.