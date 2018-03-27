Judith Timson: If adults are pining for Mr. Rogers in 2018, how must our kids feel?

I recently watched the trailer for Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, a documentary coming this summer about the late, legendary Fred Rogers, the cardigan-wearing host of one of America’s longest-running children’s television shows, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

I found myself moved to tears.

Rogers’ stated goal when his show began in 1968 was to make children feel “loved and capable of loving.”

His gentle tone and insistence on kindness, on a being a good neighbour, which once felt a little cloying and corny to me, now seems like the Holy Grail in today’s brutish era of online toxicity and coarsened political dialogue.

Tom Hanks will also star in a future feature film about Rogers. I predict audiences will gobble up the ethos of Mr. Rogers.

How could they not, when a sitting U.S. president publicly revels on Twitter in firing people, demeaning and bullying anyone who gets in his way, when bigotry is on the rise and when news broadcasts — “The President and the Porn Star!” — can make any watcher despair they are living in the world’s largest dysfunctional family?

And please tell me, if we adults feel that way, how on earth is it affecting our children?

We get snippets of concern about this. Recent American studies from the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding and Council on American-Islamic Relations show faith-based bigotry is increasing among school-age children, with Muslim children particularly affected.

And there was collective global outrage last January after Trump’s remark about immigrants from “s—thole countries.” How could kids, especially those of colour, deal with this obscene trashing of Black populations?

But we don’t seem to keep our eye on this ball. We somehow continue to dissociate political tone from the tone we hope to instill in children — respect for others, kindness, and civility.

The latest this week was U.S. former vice-president Joe Biden saying during a speech that if they were in high school he would have “ beat the hell out of Trump” for his misogyny. Trump tweeting back that “crazy” Biden would “go down fast and hard, crying all the way.” Please.

In Ontario we’re in the middle of a Ford renaissance, as Doug Ford, new leader of the Ontario PC party, fires up his followers and ascends in the polls.

The former one-term city councillor has mostly kept his previous Rob Ford wingman persona, complete with a sneering and dismissive tone of voice, in check. Maybe he has moved on.

But we heard the nastiness creep back in a radio interview with CBC radio host Robyn Bresnahan last week. (In contrast, Premier Kathleen Wynne, dealing with even tougher questions by the same host, never once lost her civil demeanour.)

It was shocking to realize that Ford, a blustering political leader who obviously could not handle being challenged by a female host, stands a very good chance of being Ontario’s next premier.

We have to go back to dealing with this tone? As writer Tabatha Southey observed in Maclean’s, “Fords are like a language we studied in high school that we never imagined we’d need again.”

It’s also a language that, unless he tempers it, we don’t want our kids in elementary or high school learning at all.

Kids are porous, and they are also excellent mimics. In our own lives they pick up on and parrot back not only the good stuff, but everything you wished you’d had the self-discipline not to say while you were parenting them.

American child psychiatrist Dr. Gene Beresin, a Harvard professor and executive director of Massachusetts General Hospital’s Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds, warned last year in the Huffington Post that parents “should be worried as their kids watch Trump day after day modelling quite the opposite behaviour they hope for in their kids.”

He advised them to “try to turn off the TV and divert our kids from watching.”

But the TV screen is the least of our worries as kids become cyber literate before they hit puberty.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump is falling embarrassingly flat in her public campaign against cyber bullying. Has she read her husband’s tweets recently?

She cannot have it both ways — tacitly supporting one of the coarsest and most verbally aggressive presidents on record and online, while begging in a soft voice for cyber bullying to stop because it hurts children.

This should be a week of triumph for high school kids in particular, as multitudes of American teens, led by the survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting last month in Florida, converged on the streets of Washington and elsewhere to demand gun control in the March For Our Lives.

The Florida teen activists, who went straight from sheltering in school closets as their friends were killed by a lone shooter to appearing at rallies and on cable news shows commanding huge social media presences, are rightfully being hailed as heroes.

They represent the first swell of activism that really has a chance of overpowering the NRA’s cynically lethal message of a gun in every American hand.

But I worry about their psychological well-being, too. They are burning with their mission but burdened not only with post-traumatic effects, but also by death threats and politically driven accusations that they are phoney in some way.

Have a care too for their younger siblings, who will no doubt be joining them on this inspiring march.

Have a care for younger children everywhere. Is this the toxic political world we want them to grow up in?

It’s not that I want Mr. Rogers to come back and save us. He was of a specific time and place. Diversity and progress call for new ways to promote love and kindness, even in the political sphere.

We need it fast. Anyone who can argue that children today — observing, hearing and emulating the political discourse — currently feel reassured and protected, is tone deaf.