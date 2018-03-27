Jasmine Kabatay: I don't want to read a Gerald Stanley book

There are some stories worth telling. And there are others you hope you never have to hear again.

When I read Gerald Stanley’s legal team was reaching out to publishing houses to tell “his side,” I immediately thought this was a story we’ve already heard too much about.

Toronto publishing house Between the Lines publicly rejected the pitch, issuing a statement with the headline “No, We Will Not Publish Gerald Stanley’s Story.”

In it, they say Stanley’s side of the story had been told and publishing the book “would only contribute to the injustices experienced by the Boushie family and all Indigenous people.”

Between The Lines has since been getting emails from Stanley supporters filled with what the company’s publicist David Molenhuis calls hate speech, racism and obscene language.

The messages include screenshots from Boushie’s social media accounts of rap lyrics he posted, which Molenhuis interprets as the senders' attempts to present “some sort of evidence of wrongdoing and justification for the actions that Stanley took that led him to being killed.”

The notes have only confirmed the company’s original stance, he said.

“The kind of messages that are being directed at us are precisely why we feel this (is) the time for Indigenous voices to be heard as opposed to other voices being heard,” Molenhuis told me.

Colten Boushie’s family feels Stanley is “exploiting” his death. Cousin Jade Tootoosis told The Canadian Press, "He is alive here to be able to tell his story and he did. That was what the court process was about."

I can’t believe Stanley’s audacity.

Not only was he acquitted in Boushie’s death, but his version of events was the story in news reports and in court. Everything that’s been heard from this horrible ordeal has been all about Stanley’s perspective.

Stanley’s lawyer told the CBC that his client just wants to “set the public record straight,” and denied claims he is looking for a book deal. They were only reaching out to see if “there was any interest in publishing all the facts, fairly and objectively.”

So if he just wants to set the record straight, why go to publishing houses?

Surely, there are other ways he could tell the “facts” of his story without heading straight to places where he could profit off this story. It’s disgusting.

But quite frankly, that’s beside the point. I don’t want to read a book or anything published by Stanley explaining “his side” and the woes he has had since that day Boushie died. I have heard enough about him.