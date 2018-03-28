Rosemary Westwood: When a system fails, rebuild it with a ballot

It was a decision that surprised few, if any. Even the dead man’s family.

Two Baton Rouge, La., police officers involved in the 2016 killing of Alton Sterling, a Black man, will not face criminal charges.

Sterling was shot six times by one of the officers outside a convenience store, after they’d responded to a call that a man with a gun was committing an assault, according to a report from the Louisianna department of justice.

His death was among a wave of police shootings of Black men that swamped headlines before the 2016 election, killings which data from the Washington Post suggests have not waned, despite dwindling attention.

The police killing of Stephon Clark last week, an unarmed Black man in Sacramento, marked a rare recent case to make national headlines since Donald Trump began, in the words of media critic Bob Garfield, “to suck all of the journalistic oxygen out of the air.”

But while the Louisiana attorney general’s decision, released Tuesday, seemed statistically preordained — very few officers in the U.S. are charged with crimes for killing people while on duty, and even fewer convicted according to the Washington Post — there was something new in the family’s reaction. It was not only about justice in the courts for one “family man”, it was about wholly reshaping Louisiana politics to address systemic racism.

The Sterling family’s lawyer, L. Chris Stewart, made a point of telling reporters that elected officials, not just police officers, needed to be held accountable for deadly racial bias in policing. Washington Post data collected since 2015 (one of the few data sets available since U.S. law enforcement do not systematically track how and how many Americans they kill) shows that Black Americans are 2.5 times more likely than white Americans to be fatally shot by police.

Sterling’s family, as so many families of Black men killed by police do, have filed a civil lawsuit, and their lawyer claimed the decision not to charge officers, by Republican state attorney general Jeff Landry, was political.

Critics argue it was also politics that kept federal charges from being filed; Donald Trump inherited the case when he took office, and his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, declined to press charges last May, though others argued any administration would have done the same based on the high bar of evidence required to indict. The decision came amid a wider move to reverse Obama-era efforts to reform police departments.

“The system has failed us,” the mother of Sterling’s oldest son, Quinyetta McMillon, told reporters. So the family’s response appears to be to elect officials — including law enforcement — who will remake the system. They stood alongside a Democratic state lawmaker, C. Denise Marcelle, who promised a push for voter registration “like you’ve never seen.”

It’s a tactic well suited to this era of heightened American civic activity, from protests to people running for public office to voter registration efforts.

When asked by a reporter if she had anything to say to Louisiana’s Republican attorney general, Sandra Sterling, Alton Sterling’s aunt, responded: “You won’t get my vote, sir.”

And that is thrust of activism in 2018: The simple power of voting, sharpened and weaponized for change.