Making sure that Christmas caffeine kick doesn't become a total sugar rush
Cozying up with a festive drink can be like eating more than your fair share of dessert!
Skip: Starbucks Grande Eggnog Latte (with Whole Milk).
Calories 480
Fat 21g
Saturated Fat 13g
Sugar 52g
Pick: Starbucks Grande Holiday Spice Flat White (with 2% Milk)
Calories 240
Fat 7g
Saturated Fat 4.5g
Sugar 30g
Here’s Why: Equivalent to 5 Chapman's Vanilla Frozen Yogurt Bars in fat
Seasonal beverages are a favourite part of the holidays for many, but beware of drinking your calories and fat. Eggnog is primarily made with whole milk or cream and egg yolks, which is loaded with saturated fats. The Holiday Spice Flat White gives you that festive flavour and feel with about half the calories and sugar, and a fraction of the fat and saturated fat.