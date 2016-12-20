Making sure that Christmas caffeine kick doesn't become a total sugar rush

Here’s Why: Equivalent to 5 Chapman's Vanilla Frozen Yogurt Bars in fat

Seasonal beverages are a favourite part of the holidays for many, but beware of drinking your calories and fat. Eggnog is primarily made with whole milk or cream and egg yolks, which is loaded with saturated fats. The Holiday Spice Flat White gives you that festive flavour and feel with about half the calories and sugar, and a fraction of the fat and saturated fat.