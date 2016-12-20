Views / Choose it and Lose it

Making sure that Christmas caffeine kick doesn't become a total sugar rush

Cozying up with a festive drink can be like eating more than your fair share of dessert!

Starbucks Eggnog Latte

Contributed

Starbucks Eggnog Latte

Cozying up with a festive drink can be like eating more than your fair share of dessert!

 

Skip: Starbucks Grande Eggnog Latte (with Whole Milk).

Calories 480

Fat 21g

Saturated Fat 13g

Sugar 52g

 

Pick: Starbucks Grande Holiday Spice Flat White (with 2% Milk)

Calories 240

Fat 7g

Saturated Fat 4.5g

Sugar 30g

Here’s Why: Equivalent to 5 Chapman's Vanilla Frozen Yogurt Bars in fat
Seasonal beverages are a favourite part of the holidays for many, but beware of drinking your calories and fat. Eggnog is primarily made with whole milk or cream and egg yolks, which is loaded with saturated fats. The Holiday Spice Flat White gives you that festive flavour and feel with about half the calories and sugar, and a fraction of the fat and saturated fat.



Editors' Picks

Most Popular