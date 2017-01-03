When it comes to fast food, stick a fork in the stuffed baked potato
Your vegetable side dish could be serving you up more than you bargained for
THIS WEEK: Fast food sides
Pick this: Wendy’s Rich and Meaty Chili (small)
Calories 170
Fat 5g
Saturated
Fat 2g
Skip this: Wendy’s Bacon and Cheese Baked Potato
Calories 480
Fat 17g
Saturated Fat 8g
Here's why: Equivalent in calories to two hamburgers from McDonald’s
If you’re looking for comfort food during the cold months, opt for the chili rather than a loaded baked potato. Bacon and liquid cheese are full of calories, fat and saturated fat, which overshadow the great nutrients of the potato. Chili fills you up more than the baked potato with the addition of beef and beans — and it has considerably less calories, fat and saturated fat.