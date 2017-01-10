Why it's a good idea to sometimes say 'non' to the naan

This week: pita or naan?



These favourite ethnic breads are far from similar when it comes to nutrition.



Skip: PC Traditional Naan (1 naan)

Calories 380

Fat 10g

Sodium 800mg



Pick: Ozery Bakery Pitas (1 pita)

Calories 300

Fat 2g

Sodium 440mg



Here’s Why: Equivalent in sodium to more than 2 KFC Original Recipe Chicken Thighs.

Pita and naan breads are both favourites for dipping and for serving with Greek and Indian dishes, but both have a very different nutritional profile. Naan bread is more moist and tender than pita bread due to the added ghee (butter oil) and soybean or canola oil, which increases the total fat to 10g versus the 5g in the pita. The naan bread also has double the amount of sodium than the pita.