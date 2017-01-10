Why it's a good idea to sometimes say 'non' to the naan
This week: pita or naan?
Skip: PC Traditional Naan (1 naan)
Calories 380
Fat 10g
Sodium 800mg
Pick: Ozery Bakery Pitas (1 pita)
Calories 300
Fat 2g
Sodium 440mg
Here’s Why: Equivalent in sodium to more than 2 KFC Original Recipe Chicken Thighs.
Pita and naan breads are both favourites for dipping and for serving with Greek and Indian dishes, but both have a very different nutritional profile. Naan bread is more moist and tender than pita bread due to the added ghee (butter oil) and soybean or canola oil, which increases the total fat to 10g versus the 5g in the pita. The naan bread also has double the amount of sodium than the pita.