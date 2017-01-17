Views / Choose it and Lose it

Some light Italian cheeses can be heavy on the fat counter

An easy substitution between these two cheeses can make for lighter dishes.

contributed

An easy substitution between these two cheeses can make for lighter dishes.  

Skip: Tre Stelle Mascarpone (per 55g)
Calories 170
Fat 15g
Saturated Fat 10g


Pick: Tre Stelle Extra Smooth Ricotta (per 55g)
Calories 90
Fat 6g
Saturated Fat 4g

Here’s Why: Equivalent to an Arby’s Classic Roast Beef Sandwich in fat.

Mascarpone is a rich cheese made from cream and is a favourite ingredient for desserts, most notably the Italian dish Tiramisu. The creamy cheese is also used in pastas, risottos, sauces, cheesecakes and as a topping for soups.

However, its decadent nature means high amounts of calories, fat and artery-clogging saturated fat. Ricotta, made from milk and whey, is a much lighter alternative to cook and bake with; it has about half the calories and fat of mascarpone.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular