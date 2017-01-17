Some light Italian cheeses can be heavy on the fat counter

An easy substitution between these two cheeses can make for lighter dishes.



Skip: Tre Stelle Mascarpone (per 55g)

Calories 170

Fat 15g

Saturated Fat 10g





Pick: Tre Stelle Extra Smooth Ricotta (per 55g)

Calories 90

Fat 6g

Saturated Fat 4g



Here’s Why: Equivalent to an Arby’s Classic Roast Beef Sandwich in fat.

Mascarpone is a rich cheese made from cream and is a favourite ingredient for desserts, most notably the Italian dish Tiramisu. The creamy cheese is also used in pastas, risottos, sauces, cheesecakes and as a topping for soups.