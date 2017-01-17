Some light Italian cheeses can be heavy on the fat counter
An easy substitution between these two cheeses can make for lighter dishes.
Skip: Tre Stelle Mascarpone (per 55g)
Calories 170
Fat 15g
Saturated Fat 10g
Pick: Tre Stelle Extra Smooth Ricotta (per 55g)
Calories 90
Fat 6g
Saturated Fat 4g
Here’s Why: Equivalent to an Arby’s Classic Roast Beef Sandwich in fat.
Mascarpone is a rich cheese made from cream and is a favourite ingredient for desserts, most notably the Italian dish Tiramisu. The creamy cheese is also used in pastas, risottos, sauces, cheesecakes and as a topping for soups.
However, its decadent nature means high amounts of calories, fat and artery-clogging saturated fat. Ricotta, made from milk and whey, is a much lighter alternative to cook and bake with; it has about half the calories and fat of mascarpone.