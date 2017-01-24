Before you pop that waffle in the toaster, check the numbers
A lighter version of the popular Belgian waffle makes for a better breakfast!
Pick this:
PC Maple Belgian Waffles (1 waffle)
Calories 220
Fat 9g
Saturated Fat 2g
Sugar 8g
Skip this:
Oakrun Farm Bakery Authentic Belgian Waffles (1 waffle)
Calories 320
Fat 17g
Saturated
Fat 9g
Sugar 17g
Here’s why:
Equivalent in sugar to 5 Oreo cookies.
The Belgian waffle is the decadent sibling of the waffle, with its fluffy and light texture, larger squares and deeper pockets for all the luscious toppings you can use. The Oakrun Authentic Waffle adds sugar to the outside, increasing both the calories and sugar content considerably. There’s also close to double the fat and four times the saturated fat, coming from the palm and coconut oil. If craving an indulgent breakfast, swap for the PC Belgian Waffles and skip the syrup and whip cream for fruit and Greek yogurt as your toppings.