Why this Canadian staple should be savoured in moderation

Here’s Why: Equivalent in calories to a Wendy’s Ultimate Chicken Grill Sandwich.

Butter tarts are a Canadian staple. The buttery, flaky crusts made with predominately shortening (which consists of palm oil and margarine), sugar and corn syrup give these petite desserts their nutritional weight. You can save half the calories, fat and saturated fat, as well as almost 2/3 of the sugar, by having a simple mini glazed donut that’s made with less oil and sugar.