Why this Canadian staple should be savoured in moderation
A small dessert like a butter tart can be a heavy hitter when it comes to calories, fat and sugar.
Skip: Farmer’s Market Pecan Butter Tarts (1 tart)
Calories 360
Fat 17 g
Saturated Fat 6g
Sugar 24g
Pick: Annette’s Glazed Donuts (1 donut)
Calories 190
Fat 8g
Saturated Fat 3.5g
Sugar 9g
Here’s Why: Equivalent in calories to a Wendy’s Ultimate Chicken Grill Sandwich.
Butter tarts are a Canadian staple. The buttery, flaky crusts made with predominately shortening (which consists of palm oil and margarine), sugar and corn syrup give these petite desserts their nutritional weight. You can save half the calories, fat and saturated fat, as well as almost 2/3 of the sugar, by having a simple mini glazed donut that’s made with less oil and sugar.