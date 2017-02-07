Look before you dip: why you need to be smart with your choice of snack
Aiming to snack smart? The dip you pick can make all the difference.
Pick this: Summer Fresh Roasted Red Pepper Dip (4 Tbsp)
Calories 60
Fat 4g
Sodium 120mg
Skip this: Summer Fresh Artichoke & Asiago Dip (4 Tbsp)
Calories 280
Fat 30g
Sodium 320mg
Here's why: Equivalent to a BK Double Stacker in fat (29g) from Burger King
Artichokes conjure up ideas of healthy eating, but this dip includes way more than the nutritious veggie. The first ingredient is mayonnaise, which accounts for the high calorie and fat content. You’re having half your daily fat intake with just four tablespoons of this dip! The roasted red pepper dip’s first ingredient is roasted bell pepper, followed by sour cream, which has about one-third of the calories and fat of the mayonnaise. This makes for a much lighter dip overall!