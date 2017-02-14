It might warm the heart but your winter soup could be laced with salt

Here’s Why: Equivalent in sodium to 219 Rold Gold Classic Style Pretzel Sticks

Soup is the ultimate comfort food during the frigid months of winter. A low-fat, veggie-based soup is a simple way to have a healthy part of your meal, but serving it in large bread bowl will sink you nutritionally. The bread bowl is equivalent to 6 slices of bread! This gives you an unnecessary addition of over 6 times the calories and almost double the sodium. Don’t eat your bowl! Get a small whole grain roll on the side if you’re craving carbs.



