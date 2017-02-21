No smoked (delights) without fire: Don't get torched by high-sodium snacks

Here's why: Equivalent in sodium to a McDonald’s Big Mac (950 g)

A cured meat like prosciutto is so delicious on its own or paired with fruit, vegetables, cheese and breakfast sandwiches, just to name a few. However, the salt and sodium nitrite make it an item to consume only occasionally and in moderation. Smoked Atlantic salmon is a great alternative — full of flavour and with about half the fat, sodium and with less calories. It also contains healthy omega-3 fatty acids and natural hardwood smoke.

