No smoked (delights) without fire: Don't get torched by high-sodium snacks
Make a healthier choice by opting for smoked salmon over smoked prosciutto
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
This week: Smoked Prosciutto versus Smoked Salmon
Make a healthier choice when enjoying smoked delights
Pick this: Central Epicure Smoked Atlantic Salmon (per 55 g)
Calories 100
Fat 5 g
Sodium 520 mg
Skip this: San Daniele Smoked Prosciutto (per 55 g)
Calories 173
Fat 9.4 g
Sodium 1053 mg
Here's why: Equivalent in sodium to a McDonald’s Big Mac (950 g)
A cured meat like prosciutto is so delicious on its own or paired with fruit, vegetables, cheese and breakfast sandwiches, just to name a few. However, the salt and sodium nitrite make it an item to consume only occasionally and in moderation. Smoked Atlantic salmon is a great alternative — full of flavour and with about half the fat, sodium and with less calories. It also contains healthy omega-3 fatty acids and natural hardwood smoke.