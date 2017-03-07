Keeping a closer eye on your cheeses can save you a sub's worth of sodium
A swap of goat's cheese for feta can save you on salt.
This week: Goat’s cheese vs feta
Pick this: PC Blue Menu Goat’s Milk Cheese (1/3 cup)
Calories 100
Fat 6g
Sodium 190mg
Skip this: Saputo Fetos Feta(1/3 cup)
Calories 160
Fat 14g
Sodium 1040mg
Here's why: Equivalent in sodium to a 6 inch Steak and Cheese sub from Subway.
These soft and crumbly cheeses are favourites, especially for salads, pasta, pizza and main entrees. Both have nutritional benefits: goat cheese has twice the protein, while feta has twice the calcium. However, feta contains five and a half times more sodium than goat cheese, as it is packaged in a brine. That’s close to half your daily amount.