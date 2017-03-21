More than just crumbs in the difference: Why you should pick panko over plain

Here’s Why: Equivalent to 4 slices of Primo Vegetarian pizza from Panago in sodium Panko and bread crumbs are interchangeable in cooking. However, panko has a flakier, more delicate texture and is made predominantly from white bread crumbs without the crust.

Regular bread crumbs can come from a variety of breads and have a finer texture. While they are fairly similar in terms of calories and fat, these plain bread crumbs have an excessive amount of sodium compared to the panko. Add an extra crunch to your dishes with panko and save on sodium!