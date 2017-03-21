More than just crumbs in the difference: Why you should pick panko over plain
Are regular breadcrumbs and panko bread crumbs the same nutritionally?
Skip: Pastene Plain Bread Crumbs (per ½ cup)
Calories 220
Fat 3g
Sodium 800mg
Pick: Aurora Plain Panko Bread Crumbs (per ½ cup)
Calories 110
Fat 0g
Sodium 50mg
Here’s Why: Equivalent to 4 slices of Primo Vegetarian pizza from Panago in sodium
Panko and bread crumbs are interchangeable in cooking. However, panko has a flakier, more delicate texture and is made predominantly from white bread crumbs without the crust.
Regular bread crumbs can come from a variety of breads and have a finer texture. While they are fairly similar in terms of calories and fat, these plain bread crumbs have an excessive amount of sodium compared to the panko. Add an extra crunch to your dishes with panko and save on sodium!