When it comes to Chinese food, choose the chow mein: Rose Reisman
Honey Garlic Pork may be tasty but the amount of sugar it contains is extremely high.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Chinese food is a favourite, whether it’s takeout or a quick and easy store-bought meal.
Skip: Wong Wing Honey Garlic Pork (per 200g)
Calories 330
Fat 6g
Sodium 810mg
Sugar 35g
Protein 19g
Pick: Wong Wing Chicken Chow Mein (per 200g)
Calories 190
Fat 1g
Sodium 770mg
Sugar 4g
Protein 11g
Here's Why: Honey Garlic Pork equivalent in sugar to 2.5 cups of Lucky Charms
While you know that these meals are far from being nutritionally balanced, one can still be a better choice. The sweet taste of honey garlic comes from sugar and honey, which gives you about 9 tsp of sugar per serving.
Additionally, Honey Garlic Pork has a third more calories and six times the fat. The Chicken Chow Mein saves you on calories, fat, sodium and has very little sugar, but with less protein, may not keep you full.
Take note: Neither is nutritious, so keep this to an occasional quick fix for your Chinese food cravings.