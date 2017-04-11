When it comes to Chinese food, choose the chow mein: Rose Reisman

Chinese food is a favourite, whether it’s takeout or a quick and easy store-bought meal.

Skip: Wong Wing Honey Garlic Pork (per 200g)

Calories 330

Fat 6g

Sodium 810mg

Sugar 35g

Protein 19g

Pick: Wong Wing Chicken Chow Mein (per 200g)

Calories 190

Fat 1g

Sodium 770mg

Sugar 4g

Protein 11g

Here's Why: Honey Garlic Pork equivalent in sugar to 2.5 cups of Lucky Charms

While you know that these meals are far from being nutritionally balanced, one can still be a better choice. The sweet taste of honey garlic comes from sugar and honey, which gives you about 9 tsp of sugar per serving.

Additionally, Honey Garlic Pork has a third more calories and six times the fat. The Chicken Chow Mein saves you on calories, fat, sodium and has very little sugar, but with less protein, may not keep you full.