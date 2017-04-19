Views / Choose it and Lose it

When it comes to fish fillets, pick pan-sear over beer battered: Rose Reisman

Fish and chips is a pub food favourite, but the crispy batter and frying give you more calories and fat than actual fish.

Contributed / Metro

Which of these fish fillet options won’t have you sinking in fat?

Pick: High Liner Pan-Sear Selects Cod in Savoury Herb

1 fillet (137g):
Calories 210
Fat 8g
Saturated fat  0.5g
Sodium 220mg
Protein 21g

Skip: High Liner Beer Battered Fish Fillets

2 fillet (116g):
Calories 320
Fat 22g
Saturated fat  2g
Sodium 540mg
Protein 12g

Here's Why: Equivalent to almost 3 McDonald’s hamburgers in fat

Fish and chips is a pub food favourite, but the crispy batter and frying are the culprits here, giving you more calories and fat than actual fish. You can still get a crisp crunch with the lightly breaded pan-seared fillet, sautéed in less oil and giving you only a third of the fat and less than half the sodium of the beer battered fish. Additionally, the lightly breaded fillet has almost double the protein.

