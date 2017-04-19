When it comes to fish fillets, pick pan-sear over beer battered: Rose Reisman

2 fillet (116g):

Calories 320

Fat 22g

Saturated fat 2g

Sodium 540mg

Protein 12g



Here's Why: Equivalent to almost 3 McDonald’s hamburgers in fat



Fish and chips is a pub food favourite, but the crispy batter and frying are the culprits here, giving you more calories and fat than actual fish. You can still get a crisp crunch with the lightly breaded pan-seared fillet, sautéed in less oil and giving you only a third of the fat and less than half the sodium of the beer battered fish. Additionally, the lightly breaded fillet has almost double the protein.

