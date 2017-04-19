When it comes to fish fillets, pick pan-sear over beer battered: Rose Reisman
Fish and chips is a pub food favourite, but the crispy batter and frying give you more calories and fat than actual fish.
Which of these fish fillet options won’t have you sinking in fat?
Pick: High Liner Pan-Sear Selects Cod in Savoury Herb
1 fillet (137g):
Calories 210
Fat 8g
Saturated fat 0.5g
Sodium 220mg
Protein 21g
Skip: High Liner Beer Battered Fish Fillets
2 fillet (116g):
Calories 320
Fat 22g
Saturated fat 2g
Sodium 540mg
Protein 12g
Here's Why: Equivalent to almost 3 McDonald’s hamburgers in fat
Fish and chips is a pub food favourite, but the crispy batter and frying are the culprits here, giving you more calories and fat than actual fish. You can still get a crisp crunch with the lightly breaded pan-seared fillet, sautéed in less oil and giving you only a third of the fat and less than half the sodium of the beer battered fish. Additionally, the lightly breaded fillet has almost double the protein.