When it comes to breakfast, pick egg and cheese sandwich over sausage: Rose Reisman

Your morning breakfast sandwich may be weighing you down.



Pick: Tim Hortons Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich on English Muffin



Calories 271

Fat 11g

Saturated Fat 5.4g

Sodium 567mg



Skip: Tim Hortons Sausage Breakfast Sandwich on a Biscuit item



Calories 500

Fat 33g

Saturated Fat 16g

Sodium 1030mg



Here's why: Equivalent in salt to EIGHT regular-sized orders of fries from New York Fries.



A breakfast sandwich is a favourite choice for morning fuel on the go. While you may think it won’t make that big of a difference by choosing the sausage and home-style biscuit, it doubles the calories and sodium, and adds two-thirds more of the fat. In fact, the biscuit alone has almost four times the sodium than an English muffin! The biscuit contains hydrogenated vegetable oil, including palm oil, which dramatically increases the fat and saturated fat. The English muffin has almost no fat, and eliminating the processed meat makes a world of difference.

