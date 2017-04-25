When it comes to breakfast, pick egg and cheese sandwich over sausage: Rose Reisman
Your morning breakfast sandwich may be weighing you down.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Your morning breakfast sandwich may be weighing you down.
Pick: Tim Hortons Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich on English Muffin
Calories 271
Fat 11g
Saturated Fat 5.4g
Sodium 567mg
Skip: Tim Hortons Sausage Breakfast Sandwich on a Biscuit item
Calories 500
Fat 33g
Saturated Fat 16g
Sodium 1030mg
Here's why: Equivalent in salt to EIGHT regular-sized orders of fries from New York Fries.
A breakfast sandwich is a favourite choice for morning fuel on the go. While you may think it won’t make that big of a difference by choosing the sausage and home-style biscuit, it doubles the calories and sodium, and adds two-thirds more of the fat. In fact, the biscuit alone has almost four times the sodium than an English muffin! The biscuit contains hydrogenated vegetable oil, including palm oil, which dramatically increases the fat and saturated fat. The English muffin has almost no fat, and eliminating the processed meat makes a world of difference.
Most Popular
-
-
Woman sexually assaulted while walking in popular shopping district: Halifax police
-
Military helicopters to fly low across Nova Scotia this week, including American Black Hawk
-
Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say