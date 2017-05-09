Bits & Bites are big on the salt: Why choosing Crackerjacks will pay off

Here's why: Equivalent in sodium to more than 2 slices of Primo Vegetarian pizza from Panago

You might think with its mix of pretzels, cheese bits, wheat squares and toasted oats, that Bit & Bites would be a better snack than caramelized popcorn and peanuts, but take a closer look.

Bits & Bites adds 4 ½ times more sodium and close to double the fat compared to the Cracker Jack popcorn. The same amount of the popcorn mix can give you a crunchy fix without an abundance of salt. There are also excessive preservatives in the Bits & Bites. Either way, there is additional sugar in the Cracker Jack popcorn, so keep both of these snacks to an occasional handful.



