Bits & Bites are big on the salt: Why choosing Crackerjacks will pay off
Whether at the ball game or home, keep track of those snacks
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A handful of one of these classic snacks is a salt overload.
Pick this: The Original Cracker Jack
Per ¾ cup (50g)
Calories 200
Fat 4g
Sodium 120mg
Sugar 26g
Skip this: Bits & Bites Original
Per ¾ cup (50g)
Calories 220
Fat 7g
Sodium 530mg
Sugar 3g
Here's why: Equivalent in sodium to more than 2 slices of Primo Vegetarian pizza from Panago
You might think with its mix of pretzels, cheese bits, wheat squares and toasted oats, that Bit & Bites would be a better snack than caramelized popcorn and peanuts, but take a closer look.
Bits & Bites adds 4 ½ times more sodium and close to double the fat compared to the Cracker Jack popcorn. The same amount of the popcorn mix can give you a crunchy fix without an abundance of salt. There are also excessive preservatives in the Bits & Bites. Either way, there is additional sugar in the Cracker Jack popcorn, so keep both of these snacks to an occasional handful.