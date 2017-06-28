Choose the chicken over the Angus beef burger at McDonald's: Rose Reisman

Grabbing a juicy Angus burger with the works is sure tempting during the summer months, especially when many of us are taking road trips and fast food is how we fuel up while travelling. Angus beef is more flavourful and juicy than other beef cuts because of the high amounts of marbling in every cut. The larger patty, bacon, cheese and high salt seasonings explain why this burger adds up to half your daily nutrients. You can still enjoy a satisfying sandwich when you choose the grilled chicken, which rings in with only half the calories and a third of the fat.