Choose the chicken over the Angus beef burger at McDonald's: Rose Reisman
A mammoth-sized burger is going to be mayhem on your waistline.
Pick this: McDonald’s Country Chicken with Grilled Chicken
Calories 400
Fat 14 g
Saturated Fat 4 g
Sodium 980 mg
Skip this: McDonald’s Mighty Angus Original
Calories 790
Fat 43 g
Saturated Fat 16 g
Sodium 1,310 mg
Here’s why: Equivalent in calories to a 13 oz New York strip loin steak
Grabbing a juicy Angus burger with the works is sure tempting during the summer months, especially when many of us are taking road trips and fast food is how we fuel up while travelling. Angus beef is more flavourful and juicy than other beef cuts because of the high amounts of marbling in every cut. The larger patty, bacon, cheese and high salt seasonings explain why this burger adds up to half your daily nutrients. You can still enjoy a satisfying sandwich when you choose the grilled chicken, which rings in with only half the calories and a third of the fat.