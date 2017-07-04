Views / Choose it and Lose it

Calories pile up in chocolatey summer drinks: Rose Reisman

Fruit-blended Frappuccino a healthier choice than coffee Frappuccino.

Fruit-blended Frappuccino vs. coffee Frappuccino

You’ll get s’more than you bargained for with this chocolatey summer drink.

Pick this: Starbucks Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino Blended Crème

Grande (16 oz) made with 2% milk

Calories 250

Fat 2.5 g

Sugar 49 g

Skip this: Starbucks S’mores Frappuccino Blended Coffee

Grande (16oz) with whipped cream and 2% milk

Calories 440

Fat 20 g

Sugar 56 g

Here’s why: Equivalent in fat to an Original Cheeseburger from Harvey’s.

Frozen drinks go hand in hand with summer living, but we often ignore how they are packed with calories, fat and sugar. Starbucks, known for these delicacies, offers an addictive S’mores Frappuccino blended coffee that is equal to a cheeseburger in terms of calories and fat. With ingredients including marshmallow whipped cream and milk chocolate sauce, there’s no wonder you might pack on a few pounds throughout the summer. Instead, try Starbucks’ newest creation, the Berry Prickly Pear Frappuccino, which has close to half the calories and just a smidgen of fat. It’s made with a blend of fruit juices, without the excess calories and fat from the dairy and chocolate ingredients. Keep in mind both are high in sugar — so enjoy on an occasional basis.

