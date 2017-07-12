All ice cream bars aren't created equal: Reisman

Summer is the season for indulging in ice cream — cones, bars or straight from the tub! Decadence seems to know no bounds when it comes to ice cream concoctions these days. A simple chocolate-covered ice cream bar goes beyond dessert with the Double Peanut Butter Magnum Bar. Peanut butter ice cream dipped in a chocolatey sauce, peanut butter sauce and milk chocolate always spells excess. The Chapman’s Caramel and Milk Chocolate Bar with toffee pieces satisfies your summer sweet tooth and has half the calories and less than half the fat.