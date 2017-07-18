Coolers don't have to give you a sugar high: Rose Reisman

Here’s Why: Equivalent to 8 sugar cubes in sugar.

Enjoying an adult beverage by the patio is a staple of summer, but many coolers are filled with sugar, colour and artificial flavours, just like pop. Read the ingredient list and opt for a fizzy alcoholic beverage that’s unsweetened and gives you flavour from natural fruit juices. In this case you’ll save yourself almost 3 times the calories and all the sugar — 8 sugar cubes worth — as the Social Lite vodka cocktail has no sugar, no sweeteners and no artificial flavours or colours.

