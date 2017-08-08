Be careful of paninis extravagantly high in calories, fat, sodium: Reisman
A lean sandwich may not be upscale but it may be the healthier choice.
A toasted panini sandwich feels like an upscale fast food lunch, but it’s extravagant when it comes to calories, fat and sodium!
Pick: Subway Club
Calories 300
Fat 4.5 g
Saturated Fat 1 g
Sodium 790 mg
Skip: Subway Italian BMT Panini
Calories 650
Fat 35 g
Saturated Fat 10 g
Sodium 1,540 mg
Equivalent to 15 Original Recipe Drumsticks from KFC in calories.
Here’s Why: A toasted panini sandwich appears less dense due to the grilling but the Italian dough is actually wetter and heavier due to the extra oil and water. Add in the three fatty and high sodium deli meats and cheese, and these are the reasons the panini sandwich is more than double the calories and sodium, and eight times the fat! You can still get a variety of meats on your sammie with the Subway Club — it’s your best bet with roasted leaner meat on a wheat bread with no cheese and a light dressing.
