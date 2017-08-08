Be careful of paninis extravagantly high in calories, fat, sodium: Reisman

Here’s Why: A toasted panini sandwich appears less dense due to the grilling but the Italian dough is actually wetter and heavier due to the extra oil and water. Add in the three fatty and high sodium deli meats and cheese, and these are the reasons the panini sandwich is more than double the calories and sodium, and eight times the fat! You can still get a variety of meats on your sammie with the Subway Club — it’s your best bet with roasted leaner meat on a wheat bread with no cheese and a light dressing.