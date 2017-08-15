Views / Choose it and Lose it

Adding pasta to a salad adds calories without much nutrition

Look for better quality protein, calories and fibre in your lunch salad.

Aroma’s Sweet Potato Lentil, top left, Aroma’s Mediterranean Pasta and three McDonald's hamburgers.

THIS WEEK: Sweet potato and lentil salad vs. Mediterranean pasta salad

Pick: Aroma’s Sweet Potato Lentil
(Arugula, sweet potato, black lentils, granola, red onion, goat cheese, lemon olive oil dressing)

Calories 430

Fat 11 g

Sodium 532 mg

Skip: Aroma’s Mediterranean Pasta
(Fusilli, arugula, roasted red pepper, peas, olives, red onion, feta cheese, lemon olive oil dressing)

Calories 800

Fat 20 g

Sodium 619 mg

Here’s Why: Equivalent in calories to more than three McDonald’s hamburgers.

Grabbing a hearty salad for lunch always makes us feel like we’re being healthy on the go. However, there’s many ways the nutrition of a salad can go. Adding in white pasta adds calories without much nutrition, especially in terms of fibre, vitamins and minerals. Get your fill with the more nutritious sweet potato and lentil salad. You are getting better quality protein, calories, fibre and less fat from the lentils and sweet potato.

