Adding pasta to a salad adds calories without much nutrition
Look for better quality protein, calories and fibre in your lunch salad.
THIS WEEK: Sweet potato and lentil salad vs. Mediterranean pasta salad
Pick: Aroma’s Sweet Potato Lentil
(Arugula, sweet potato, black lentils, granola, red onion, goat cheese, lemon olive oil dressing)
Calories 430
Fat 11 g
Sodium 532 mg
Skip: Aroma’s Mediterranean Pasta
(Fusilli, arugula, roasted red pepper, peas, olives, red onion, feta cheese, lemon olive oil dressing)
Calories 800
Fat 20 g
Sodium 619 mg
Here’s Why: Equivalent in calories to more than three McDonald’s hamburgers.
Grabbing a hearty salad for lunch always makes us feel like we’re being healthy on the go. However, there’s many ways the nutrition of a salad can go. Adding in white pasta adds calories without much nutrition, especially in terms of fibre, vitamins and minerals. Get your fill with the more nutritious sweet potato and lentil salad. You are getting better quality protein, calories, fibre and less fat from the lentils and sweet potato.