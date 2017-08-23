Views / Choose it and Lose it

Thinking of a salad? Make it a smart salad: Rose Reisman

This week: Duelling salad kits

Dole Salade Kit - Asian Island Crunch, vs. Dole Salade Kit - Ultimate Caesar

A bagged salad is a meal saver — but you may not be saving on calories, fat and sodium.

Pick: Dole Salade Kit - Asian Island Crunch

3 cups

Calories 260

Fat 14 g

Saturated Fat 2 g

Sodium 460 mg

Skip: Dole Salade Kit - Ultimate Caesar

3 cups

Calories 340

Fat 24 g

Saturated Fat 5 g

Sodium 880 mg

Here’s Why: Equivalent in fat to 2 slices of Hawaiian pizza from Vanellis.

A salad kit is an easy meal or side - no chopping or washing, and the dressing is ready to go. However, different dressings and toppings make all the difference nutritionally. A creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons leave you with high amounts of fat and sodium – probably the opposite you were aiming for when eating a salad.

The lighter Asian Island with greens, vegetables, almonds, dried pineapple and chow mein noodles in a sesame ginger dressing saves you almost half the sodium and a third of the fat. Make sure you’re making a smart salad!

