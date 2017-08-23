Thinking of a salad? Make it a smart salad: Rose Reisman

A bagged salad is a meal saver — but you may not be saving on calories, fat and sodium.

A salad kit is an easy meal or side - no chopping or washing, and the dressing is ready to go. However, different dressings and toppings make all the difference nutritionally. A creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons leave you with high amounts of fat and sodium – probably the opposite you were aiming for when eating a salad.