Thinking of a salad? Make it a smart salad: Rose Reisman
This week: Duelling salad kits
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A bagged salad is a meal saver — but you may not be saving on calories, fat and sodium.
Pick: Dole Salade Kit - Asian Island Crunch
3 cups
Calories 260
Fat 14 g
Saturated Fat 2 g
Sodium 460 mg
Skip: Dole Salade Kit - Ultimate Caesar
3 cups
Calories 340
Fat 24 g
Saturated Fat 5 g
Sodium 880 mg
Here’s Why: Equivalent in fat to 2 slices of Hawaiian pizza from Vanellis.
A salad kit is an easy meal or side - no chopping or washing, and the dressing is ready to go. However, different dressings and toppings make all the difference nutritionally. A creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons leave you with high amounts of fat and sodium – probably the opposite you were aiming for when eating a salad.
The lighter Asian Island with greens, vegetables, almonds, dried pineapple and chow mein noodles in a sesame ginger dressing saves you almost half the sodium and a third of the fat. Make sure you’re making a smart salad!