Views / Choose it and Lose it

Pick fig Newtons over mint Oreos for dessert: Rose Reisman

Opting for the classic Newtons, which is a soft pastry filled with fig paste, saves you a third of the calories, has no fat added and an added bonus of 3 grams of fibre!

View 3 photos

zoom

Need a sweet at the end of your meal? You can get your fix without the calories and fat.  

Pick: Newtons - Fig

Per 2 biscuits (29 g)

Calories 90

Fat 0 g

Sugar 14 g

Fibre 3 g

Skip: Oreo - Mint Crème

Per 2 cookies (29 g)

Calories 150

Fat 7 g

Sugar 13 g

Fibre 0 g

Here’s Why: Equivalent in calories to almost 4 treat size Aero bars.

Craving a sugar fix? Opting for the classic Newtons, which is a soft pastry filled with fig paste, saves you a third of the calories, has no fat added and an added bonus of 3 grams of fibre! Oreos, with sugar as the first ingredient and palm oil predominately featured, add up to a poor nutritional choice. Keep in mind, they are both still cookies and should be treats, not everyday eats.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular