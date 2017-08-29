Pick fig Newtons over mint Oreos for dessert: Rose Reisman

Need a sweet at the end of your meal? You can get your fix without the calories and fat.

Craving a sugar fix? Opting for the classic Newtons, which is a soft pastry filled with fig paste, saves you a third of the calories, has no fat added and an added bonus of 3 grams of fibre! Oreos, with sugar as the first ingredient and palm oil predominately featured, add up to a poor nutritional choice. Keep in mind, they are both still cookies and should be treats, not everyday eats.