When science is attacked, we all become activists

If you think scientists should stay in their lane and leave politics to politicians, you’re going to be very disappointed over the next few years. Because when politicians attack science and evidence, it’s everyone’s business.

Case in point: the roar that rose up from the scientific world when Donald Trump appointed anti-vaccine kook and known measles-lover Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head an unnecessary vaccine safety commission.

It’s far from the first time scientists spoken out against Trump. The day after he was elected, Science magazine called, in a less-than-hopeful tone, for the president-elect to appoint a qualified science adviser and include research spending in his infrastructure blitz.

Scientists aren’t solitary lab rats. They publish books and articles, educate students and the public, advise companies and governments, and speak out about issues that relate to their expertise. In our era of misleading memes and fake news, their role is more important than ever.

In repressive regimes around the world, academics are bullied, persecuted, silenced or co-opted.

Even in democracies, they get slapped around for political reasons. Remember the communications crackdown on Canadian scientists during the Harper years?

That looks tame compared to the U.S. Congress effectively banning the Centers for Disease Control from studying gun violence in detail for the last 20 years. Without good data, the quality of public debate on the issue has suffered drastically.

I hate to think about it, but a similar thing could happen with climate science. A large portion of the planet’s climate science takes place within U.S. government agencies. Our planet needs that science.