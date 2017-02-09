With the 2016 Census top of mind, here's how to spot bad stats

Merry Research Christmas! The first 2016 census numbers are out! This is bigger than regular Christmas. Experts have been pining for comprehensive data about the Canadian population since the mandatory long-form census was scrapped in 2010. God bless us, eggheads everywhere!

I know there’s a feeling in the air right now that you can’t rely on stats or polls, only your own two eyes. But you can rely on Statscan. It’s independent.The data were collected with accepted, transparent methods and reviewed by qualified wonks. If there’s a problem, it will be corrected. The same can be said for stats in reputable scientific journals.

But it can’t be said for much of what passes for “statistics.”

Nobody uses scientific methods to collect statistics about issues of no scientific interest. Here’s an example stat: The average woman has 20 pairs of shoes in her closet. It *sounds* true. But who would fund a study on that? No one, I think.

I found the number in a Daily Mail article, but it’s originally from an online survey (not a peer-reviewed study) by a random British couponing website, VoucherCodesPro.co.uk.

Even some often-repeated statistics of supreme public interest are untraceable. Case in point: survivors of domestic violence leave their abusive partners an average of seven times before staying away for good.

The statistic is often attributed to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. But on their site, they link to a CNN article that quotes an expert saying it. No study, though. I found one graduate students’ paper that repeated the stat, citing a 2005 Body Shop press release. The press release didn’t cite a source.

Questioning the stat isn’t doubting that domestic violence is a devastating problem. Maybe the number is even higher. (If you know the real number, get in touch!).