I’ve changed my mind: Aliens are awesome

Last month I went to the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a.k.a. the science fair of planet Earth. It was so literally awesome: It filled me with awe.

I went to a talk by Penelope Boston, head of astrobiology at NASA. She studies species that live in our most extreme environments, such as sulphur-spewing caves. Pretty crazy in Earth terms, but par for the course on other planets.

Everywhere she looks, there’s life. Even deep inside rock formations, where there are vast colonies of microbes that look like tiny cauliflower and cacti. They don’t seem to share much DNA with any known life forms. Boston believes there’s life on other planets, and it probably looks something like those rock critters.

The last time I wrote about aliens, I dismissed them as “looking something like pond scum.”

I don’t know where I got this “multi-cellular and sentient or BUST” attitude. Possibly from watching Space Jam one too many times as a child. But the presentation helped me recognize it as prejudice. Alien microbes are not too small for me to care about; I’m too big and dumb to appreciate them.

Their existence raises huge issues. An upcoming NASA mission will look for life on Jupiter’s watery moon Europa. And it’s urgent that we plan what to do if we find it, Kevin Hand of NASA said.

Devastation reigned when humans decided it was a bright idea to mix micro-organisms from different continents. What could happen if we brought Europan germs to Earth? Or the reverse? We could destroy an ecosystem before we get to study it. In Hand’s words, “We must keep Europa for Europans.”