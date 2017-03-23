The computers of the future will be made of DNA

Will we really soon have computers made of DNA?



Teams all over the world are working on quantum computers. Through the magic of quantum physics, one day these babies may be able to routinely handle files the size of 40,000 videos and run fast enough to break all the encryption methods that currently exist. (Encryption is just a fancy way of saying “giving a computer a number so big that it gets stumped.”)

If quantum computers come together the way scientists at Google and the Canadian Institute for Quantum Computing are hoping, we’re going to need some better technology for information storage.

There aren’t enough hard disks in the world for all that data.

Enter the storage molecule of the future: DNA. If you were to uncoil all the DNA in all the cells in your body, it would reach past the edge of our solar system. All that is small enough to fit inside you!

DNA contains information: A sequence of acids represented by the letters A, C, T and G. Scientists have already managed translating DNA sequences into binary code, the basic language all our computers speak.

DNA persists for thousands of years, meaning our data could be kept secure and

accessible in perpetuity, unlike that box of floppy disks in your basement.

It’s a moonshot. We’re nowhere near figuring out how to write information onto DNA and read it back out in an accurate, reliable and speedy manner. But I have confidence we’ll get there.