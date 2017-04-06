Canadians are undervaccinated. And now we're paying for it.

Why are measles and mumps back in Ontario? - Dean, Toronto

Much as I like to blame anti-vaxxers, sometimes these things just happen. Mumps was never eliminated in Canada, just drastically reduced. Measles was eradicated here in 1998, so all outbreaks since have started with a case from elsewhere. The Toronto case came from India.

And when measles arrives, no matter how well-vaccinated we are, a few people might get infected locally. The average measles patient exposes perhaps a dozen other people, and there’s always a chance one of them will be among the few who can’t be vaccinated, or for whom the vaccine didn’t work.

But that doesn’t explain 137 measles cases in Canada in early 2015. Or 776 in Quebec in 2011. That’s outrageous. It happened because we’re under-vaccinated.

Again: Not entirely anti-vaxxers’ fault. There’s a vulnerable group of Canadian adults who never got a needed MMR booster because they were vaccinated when only one dose was recommended. Some people’s shots are out of date or incomplete because of frequent moves or poor record-keeping or plain old laziness.

If we prioritize it as a community, we can reach people who aren’t fully vaccinated. But I don’t know what to do about people who won’t get vaccinated.

It’s not 1998 anymore. How many more public health campaigns do you need? Exactly zero anti-vax talking points hold up to scientific scrutiny. Even worse, research shows explaining to anti-vaxxers why they’re wrong tends to make them dig in their heels and listen to reason even less.

Underlying much anti-vaccine rhetoric is the idea that some vaccine-preventable diseases aren’t serious (they are), or that getting them somehow builds character. That’s not just incorrect, it’s evil. Seriously, tell it to the 17 Romanian kids who’ve died of measles in the past year.

Oh wait, you can’t.