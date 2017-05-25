Can some people predict the future?

Is ESP real?

- A.M, Toronto



The existence of extra-sensory perception, a.k.a. the ability of humans to supernaturally sense the future, has been established by accepted research methods, validated by statistics and the results published in reputable journals. And that means ESP is real.

Psych! Sorry, couldn’t resist.

Most legitimate scientists agree ESP isn’t real. But, that stuff about research and stats and journals to prove it is true.

That reveals very little about ESP, but a lot about the reproducibility crisis in psychology.

A 2015 study in Science found only about a third of experimental results in psychology can be successfully replicated.

Why? It’s not fraud (usually). It’s failing to release studies with negative or unclear results, which makes published studies appear more significant. It’s using the same data to generate and prove your hypothesis. It’s designing an experiment, carrying it out, finding nothing, then changing the research question and scanning the data for anything that looks significant.

That’s how random blips look like “proof” people can intuit which card is the three of clubs based on gut feeling.

This is starting to change. Journals are encouraging researchers to publish in-depth explanations of methods before they begin experiments. And there’s more interest in repeating past research, a traditionally unsexy task.