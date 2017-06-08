When you lose weight, where does the fat go?

When we lose weight, where does the fat go? Do we pee it out? Sweat it out? I’ve always wondered. - Barb, Toronto



When you eat more calories than you need, your body stores the excess energy mainly in the form of fats called triglycerides, which live in globules (scientific term) in our fat cells.

Fats are not the first fuel we turn to for energy: It’s sugars and starches, followed by glycogen, the body’s molecule for short-term carbohydrate storage.

Except sometimes there are no carbs to be had, but you still need a burst of energy for that pre-breakfast walk with the dog.

A whole sequence of things must occur to produce that. Exercise triggers the release of epinephrine, better known as adrenaline. If you’re just fasting, not exercising, a hormone called glucagon gets released instead.

That activates the enzyme lipase, which breaks up fats into fatty acids. Fatty acids then hitch a ride through the bloodstream on a protein called albumin.

The fatty acids are released into whatever cells need energy. They head into the mitochondria, which are like tiny engines inside your body. A whole lot of chemistry magic happens in there that I won’t bore you with.

Suffice it to say that fatty acid is transformed into carbon dioxide, water and adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the high-energy molecule that powers just about every important process in the body, from building muscle to healing wounds.