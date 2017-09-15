Metro Science Live: Genna Buck bids farewell to Cassini
In this week's edition of Metro Science, our Citizen Scientist Genna Buck says a tearful goodbye to Cassini and explains why the plucky probe now had to die.
This week's edition of Metro Science Live is an emotional one for Genna Buck.
Our citizen scientist says goodbye to Cassini and shares other exciting science stories of the week.
Plus she will answer a reader question about whether women have super-smelling powers at a certain point in their menstrual cycle.
Watch it here on Facebook Live at 12:00 p.m. EST!
