Metro Science Live: Predatory journals, tough laundry and children passing germs

In this week's edition of Metro Science, our Citizen Scientist Genna Buck explains how to identify a predatory journal and why kids can be a danger to younger siblings.

Today on Metro Science Live with our citizen scientist, Genna Buck:

Why do scientists publish in predatory journals?

Sometimes, legitimate work gets mixed in with flawed, fradulent or flat-out bad science, dragging down public trust. But there's ways to catch a predator of bad science.

Tough laundry

Why on earth does laundry get so stiff after you air-dry it? We answer that for you.

The flu flew in from daycare

Seemingly innocent tots are a serious danger to their younger, more vulnerable siblings, especially babies under six months who are too young to get a flu shot.

