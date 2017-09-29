Metro Science Live: Predatory journals, tough laundry and children passing germs
In this week's edition of Metro Science, our Citizen Scientist Genna Buck explains how to identify a predatory journal and why kids can be a danger to younger siblings.
A
A
Today on Metro Science Live with our citizen scientist, Genna Buck:
Why do scientists publish in predatory journals?
Sometimes, legitimate work gets mixed in with flawed, fradulent or flat-out bad science, dragging down public trust. But there's ways to catch a predator of bad science.
Tough laundry
Why on earth does laundry get so stiff after you air-dry it? We answer that for you.
The flu flew in from daycare
Seemingly innocent tots are a serious danger to their younger, more vulnerable siblings, especially babies under six months who are too young to get a flu shot.
Also, be sure to leave a comment on Facebook with question submissions for next week.
Watch it here on Facebook Live at 12:00 p.m. EST!
(Note: If the video does not appear right away, try refreshing the page in a couple of minutes)
