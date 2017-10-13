Views / Citizen Scientist

Metro Science Live: Baby talk and the DNA sequencing revolution

In this week's edition of Metro Science, our Citizen Scientist Genna Buck takes a deep dive into the universal language of baby talk.

Research has shown that far from being immature, baby talk has an important role to play in the development of babies' language and emotions.

MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES / ISTOCK

Research has shown that far from being immature, baby talk has an important role to play in the development of babies' language and emotions.

Today on Metro Science Live with our citizen scientist, Genna Buck.

We chat about a fascinating study on baby talk, the DNA sequencing revolution and answer: could diet soda be causing your joint pain?

Be sure to leave a comment on Facebook with question submissions for next week.

Watch it here on Facebook Live at 12:15 p.m. EST!

(Note: If the video does not appear right away, try refreshing the page in a couple of minutes)

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular