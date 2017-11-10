Metro Science Live: Mice with human minds and alcohol on the brain
In this week's edition of Metro Science, our Citizen Scientist Genna Buck talks all about brains — how booze impacts them and the real life pinky and the brain.
Today on Metro Science Live with our citizen scientist, Genna Buck.
- Why mice are running around with human brains and the ethics behind it.
- How does alcohol impact your mind?
- Genna introduces the word of the week!
Watch it here on Facebook Live at 12:05 p.m. EST!
(Note: If the video does not appear right away, try refreshing the page in a couple of minutes)