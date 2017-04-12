Opinion: after a decade of heartbreak, Edmonton Oilers fans have earned a playoff run, too

There’s an old sports debate that goes something like this: is it better to be agonizingly close and lose in heartbreaking fashion, or to be miles away from contending, saving yourself from the agony of defeat?



After what Edmonton Oilers fans have been through, we will tell you the choice is simple – we’ll gladly take the agony of defeat; anything to help us feel again.



For the past decade, the Oilers fan base has gone through five stages of grief as we mourn lost season after lost season.



Denial. Statements like “we just haven’t got the bounces,” or “our goaltending is bound to improve” are common as a season begins to slip away.



Anger. We find a player or coach to heap blame on. Names like “Justin Schultz” or “Dallas Eakins” are regularly uttered.



Bargaining. Forget about a playoff berth. Oilers fans would settle for a playoff race, or even glimpses of improvement.



Depression. With another season gone and the playoffs a distant dream, the diehard fan has to endure another 40 or 50 meaningless beatings at the hands of better teams.



Acceptance. While other franchises may get nice things like the playoffs or even a Stanley Cup, we’re accumulating picks, which are bound to work out eventually, right? Right?!



To most, playoffs are no big deal. Hell, over half the league’s teams make it. Some, like the Detroit Red Wings, make it every year; it was fitting that on the same day the Oilers finally broke their streak of ineptitude, the Detroit Red Wings were eliminated after 25 consecutive playoff appearances.



And at the risk of sounding privileged, we’ve earned it.



We’ve been through 10 years featuring the Old Boys Club, ritual humiliations on Hockey Night In Canada, and Gene Principe puns. We’ve talked ourselves into false dawns (remember when HOPE stood for Hall, Omark, Paajarvi, and Eberle?), and shown patience as the next coach or general manager promised bold moves before falling flat on his face.



But worst of all, we’ve missed out on the thrill of a playoff run, the buzz in the city, and that unique sensation when everyone is watching the same event.