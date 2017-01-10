A question for Joseph Boyden: What is your struggle?

I believe Joseph Boyden can make amends and find a place among some indigenous community, but that doesn’t excuse what he has done.

Boyden's 'indigineity' has recently come into question, with the highly-lauded writer on the record over his career claiming links to a variety of indigenous nations but being able to confirm few of his claims.

The news has rocked indigenous Canada. But I think we should ask this to determine Boyden's indigenous roots: What generational pain has he had to work to heal? What is his struggle?

Those who have suffered and survived deserve to know.

My life as a mixed indigenous- and white-blood child on the outskirts of Edmonton was both marvellous and terrible.

I spent days in the warm sun wandering the shoreline of a beautiful swamp, waist deep, listening to the birds, observing the insects buzz and skitter. The evenings I spent lying on my back, watching the dance of the Northern Lights, my ancestors, watching over me.

But there was also fear. Legacies of residential school, of children being scooped, abandonment and abuse. Those evil fingers digging deep into our generations, twisting peace into perpetual pain.

As I got older, the “random stops” began in Edmonton. Police tossing me in the back of a cruiser as they ran my ID because I fit a “description.” Roughing me up.

One time, my head was pressed into the concrete under a heavy black boot. A baton raised and a partner pulling the man back.

“He’s not worth it.”

I hid in my basement apartment while the wounds healed.

After my kids were born I cut my long hair. It was difficult finding a job and the random traffic stops worried me.

I have four sons. Three can pass for white; one is a beautiful, chocolate brownie, full of life and curiosity. Sometimes my stomach clenches in pain at my worry for him.

I carry physical scars on my body from my experiences. I’ve worked my entire life to heal the inner scars.

This experience is absolutely not uncommon. I’ve found a healing path. Many are not so fortunate.

That brings us to Joseph Boyden.

I don’t know his personal pain.

I don’t condemn him for playing Indian. It’s safe.

If you never have to face the discrimination and pain of inheriting an Indigenous identity, what cost is there in claiming one?

None at all.

Rather, if you can be charming and fit in there’s access to awards, praise; friendships with rock stars, Prime Ministers; speaking fees and fame.

We thought the system actually worked – an Indigenous person made it through the struggle and earned these things. We celebrated Joseph.

Then we found out it was all a shifting deception.

It hurts.

Boyden’s been asked: Who are your people, where are you from, who claims you?

But we didn’t ask: What was your struggle?

I dislike that old “more Indian than you” trope – but to realize Boyden’s indigenous struggle is basically that of trying to invent one … that’s something that deserves pause.

These awards and grants exist for a reason: To even the playing field after centuries of inequality.

Taking advantage of that decent, sincere effort in the place of an indigenous person who has “lived experience” of the wrongs we’re trying to right – some say is nothing short of theft from those who have already lost so, so much.

Aaron Paquette is an indigenous artist and writer in Edmonton. Danielle Paradis will return to this space next week.