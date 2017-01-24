How a moment of ego has put everyone else's work at the Women's March in jeopardy

Dion Bews went to a rally pushing against misogyny and allegedly assaulted a woman — and we need to talk about that.

On Saturday, around 2,000 people were at the Alberta legislature inspired by the Women’s March on Washington in the United States. The group was pushing misogyny, sexual assault and for reproductive rights, and it should go without saying that violence against women at such an event is wrong.

That’s what makes Bews' actions so troubling.

Bews, a local guitar maker, was caught on tape striking a camera operated by Rebel Media contributor Sheila Gunn Reid.

Gunn Reid did not respond to my requests for an interview.

Her video of the incident shows a visibly agitated Bews raising a middle finger to her camera and eventually striking her camera lens.

Gunn Reid alleges that she was assaulted — that the camera struck her. Edmonton Police have confirmed they are investigating.

Bews wasn't available for comment so I can’t say what his motivations were, how he was provoked or why he didn’t just walk away. But I wish he had.

A few short moments of ego has put the work of everyone else in jeopardy.

The fact is the behaviour Bews displayed on the tape isn't OK and you'd think a participant at a women’s march would have the wherewithal to know why.

When the cause is women’s rights that means you respect all women at the rally — whatever their reasons for attending, whatever their demeanour. If that’s too difficult, maybe you don’t belong there.

The sad irony is that it's often violence against women that causes trouble at progressive events. In the hundreds of Occupy camps, incidents of violence and sexual assault against women were well reported. Indeed, reports of men raping or groping women in the tents in New York’s Zuccoitti Park was a part of the justification for shutting down the camps.

While there are many think pieces written about how these incidents damn progressive movements, the nuance that gets missed is that the rest of the planet seethes with violence against women.

As we have seen from Idle No More protests to the Carbon Tax rally, it only takes a few bad apples to spoil the bunch. Not only was his hostile behaviour inappropriate, it now gives people more license to disregard the point of the rally.

Malcontents on Twitter have already done so. Conservative writer Leigh Patrick Sullivan tweeted: “I could never participate in #womensmarch simply because I don't associate with men who hit women, or women who cheer them on. #dionbews”.

The vast majority of people were there to stand up for women. I was at the rally, too, and overwhelmingly people were peaceful.

Event organizers went out of their way to promote a positive and welcoming environment.

One of the speakers, Reakash Walters spoke of the need to build a coalition, to speak to others who have differing views.

In the age of call-out culture and agent provocateurs, people attending a rally need to understand that they become a representative for their cause. Rallies and counter-protests are places where passions run high.