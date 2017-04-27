Opinion: Danielle Paradis says a nostalgic goodbye to the 'big orange' former MacEwan campus

When I first started at the MacEwan Centre for the Arts—the giant orange cube on 156 Street—I couldn’t make up my mind whether it was an eyesore or a quirky creative hotbed.

The ceiling parkade leaked water into white buckets, giant tubes stretched from the top of the building down to the basement and every nook and cranny was filled with art.

Now, after 35 years it’s closing its doors in June, and I’m hit with nostalgia.

I took the now extinct PROW—professional writing—program in the big orange from 2008 to 2012. In between classes there wasn’t many places to go, so the students spent a lot of time hanging out and talking. At times, it was a wonderland without any adult supervision.

There’s something wonderful that happens when you spend your days in a building filled with creative people.

As a writer, I tended to stick to the top floor of the building. The basement was reserved for the musicians—lean and coolly-dressed, they spent their time lounging around on the couches.

My classmate Jennifer Walkingshaw said she remembers people tap dancing on the stairs. “So much light, music, and art PROW students correcting grammar on the posters. Terrible café hours. Lots of sweatpants. Man I loved that place,” she recalls.

Amanda Bereska, another classmate, mostly remembers the art: “I remember there was a set of three sketches hanging up on one of the bulkheads, all still life drawings of pears. One of them had two pears leaning on each other and was called, ‘Pear Amour’. I loved it.”

I’ll never forget the installation where a pair of legs stuck out from under a pile of plastic cupcakes while a helicopter buzzed overhead. “Art is in the eye of the beholder I guess,” Bereska says.

Yet another classmate, Kaitlyn Petry Jewell, met her now-husband in third year, and got to sit in on a lot of his band practices.

She also recalls a dark side to the locale: “One time I was eating in a restaurant nearby and a guy was randomly murdered in the parking lot. So that was weird.”

Of course, in addition to roaming the halls and cavorting with musicians, we went to class. It was in the west-end campus that I first learned that there are seven different ways to use commas, and that having an opinion was fine—but to write that opinion you needed to have some facts to back it up.

My first published poems and stories were written in that building.

Now, the City of Edmonton has put out a request for proposals for non-profits to submit for a new use of the building. I hope that the big orange campus will find a new purpose.