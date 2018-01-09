Tristan Cleveland: Halifax and Dartmouth have great main streets, but what about everywhere else?

One day I needed a photo of a good suburban or rural main street anywhere in the Halifax region, but I had a problem. There aren’t any, not even one.

If you don’t believe me, please, prove me wrong. Take a photo of lots of people on a welcoming street visiting shops anywhere outside the regional centre. Fisherman’s Cove is about all we’ve got.

But where is the postcard photo of businesses in Clayton Park? Where is the centre of town pride for Bedford, one of our oldest, wealthiest, and fastest-growing communities? Where can a family go window-shopping in Spryfield? Where can Cole Harbour throw Sidney Crosby a welcome-home parade?

On Tuesday, eleven groups came together to call for a solution. All major suburban and rural communities need updated, modern plans, so that whenever development or investment happens, it contributes to creating that great local main street everyone deserves.

I’ve personally been working on this project with the Ecology Action Centre, so you can imagine how excited I was to see over 50 politicians, community activists, health promoters, business people, and local residents come out to the press conference to show support.

There’s a palpable sense that while we have been doing great work with the Centre and Downtown Plans, we need to do the same thing for every community, and quickly, not in 20 years.

We have come to take it as normal that suburbs lack a main street, but really, it’s temporary insanity. The last 60 years is the only period in human history that we have built towns without town centres, and it’s time to get back to actual normal.

I could go on for pages about the benefits. Main streets make life more affordable, letting more people to shops and jobs for free. Small units and loyal customers make local business feasible. When so many homes and businesses cluster together, it produces huge tax dollars at little cost. And it makes good transit viable.

But most of all, it just makes a place a place. If you picture Wolfville or Lunenburg, what you think of is their main streets. Building a community without such a clear focal point of civic identity is a bit like building a house without windows. It may not kill anyone (immediately), but something fundamental to the good life is missing.

The biggest thing we need to overcome to build main streets isn’t so much financial or technical. It’s just getting people to picture that it’s actually possible.

Back in 2013, Halifax Transit had to decide where to put the Lacewood Terminal. If they had put it at the corner of Lacewood and Dunbrack, it could have helped transform strip malls and parking lots into a real town centre.

But looking at those strip malls, it was hard to imagine that such a transformation was really physically possible. So Halifax Transit put the terminal way up the hill where it will never create that kind of bustling atmosphere.

Let’s get these plans done so the next time we’re going to spend millions on something so critical, we don’t waste the opportunity to support a bigger vision.