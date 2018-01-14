Tristan Cleveland: Some Halifax buildings really are ugly - and no, it’s not subjective

Something terrible happened in Halifax sometime around the 1950’s: compare the Bank of Nova Scotia building on Hollis Street and the Bank of Montreal on Quinpool.

The first is a beautiful sandstone structure that contributes dignity to all surrounding streets. The second is a tinfoil box that no one would miss if it blew away in the wind tomorrow.

What happened?

In 1931, when the Bank of Nova Scotia was erected, there still existed an agreed sense of taste for what constitutes a good building.

But then, the idea took hold that what people find attractive is arbitrary, based on personal preference, and so doesn’t really matter. If quality is just subjective, the Bank of Montreal can go cheap on design and materials, since it’s all in the eye of the cringing beholder.

Ikea just made one of the main entrances to our city look like a gravel quarry with a horrendous wall of rocks. If the public felt entitled to even the most basic visual standards, Ikea’s reputation would have suffered.

Now, it certainly is possible to find people who like the Bank of Montreal building and that pile of rocks. Architecture schools systematically train students to appreciate the worst of brutalist buildings, like the Killam Library. Isn’t it possible to like anything?

Sure, but the amount of difference between people’s preferences is greatly exaggerated. There is a reason Paris is among the most-visited cities in the world and not Markham, Ontario.

And there may actually be a high level of consistency in people’s subconscious emotional response to buildings, even if what people say they like varies.

Colin Ellard, a psychologist at Waterloo, straps sensors on people to measure their physiological response to urban environments. He finds people consistently feel stressed when walking by blank walls, looming towers, or windows covered with bars. He also finds they are measurably less likely to stop or linger there.

Ann Sussman and Janice M. Ward have taken the kind of eye-tracking technology used by marketers to optimize checkout alleys, and they apply it to analyzing how people respond to buildings. They find certain features, like cornices and transparent windows, attract focus while blank walls repel it.

We need more of this kind of research, but already, it suggests that people can self-reflect to better understand what design features they respond positively to.

In other words, it is possible to develop a sense of taste.

In fact, this research means some people’s taste will be better than other people’s. Most architects today, I suspect, have terrible taste, because they are trained to think abstractly about buildings, and to ignore their gut feelings.

Even more heretically, it means some people, including myself, may be wrong about what we think we like. I’ve heard people praise the Maritime Centre, yet I bet if we strapped sensors on them, they would feel as alienated by its blank walls as everybody else.