Behind the buzzword: Tristan Cleveland on what a supercluster could mean for Nova Scotia

Ottawa just gave Atlantic Canada a Valentine's Day Gift worth at least $150 million: a shiny, new “supercluster.”

Nothing’s worse than opening a gift and not knowing what it is, so let’s talk about why this is exciting. Done right, this new Ocean Supercluster is not only a good idea, but critical to our future.

A “cluster” is simple: it’s just a bunch of companies that work on related stuff and benefit from being near each other, the way it helps a doctor to have a pharmacy nearby. A “supercluster” is when government tries to amplify those benefits, say, by inviting a dentist to move in nextdoor. Simple enough, but our prosperity depends on it.

Something dangerous is happening internationally. The vast majority of top research and business is concentrating in just a few cities. Cheap transportation and the internet means companies could move anywhere, but instead of spreading out, they are just moving closer to each other.

Software companies need accountants, lawyers, funders, and consultants that specialize in software, so Silicon Valley wins, while almost everywhere else loses. This pattern is repeating in many industries, and the result is a winner-take-all world. “The cities and regions that drive the world economy are growing,” writes urban specialist, Richard Florida, while all the cities in between “languish.”

I don’t want Halifax to languish.

We need at least one industry where this is the best place to do business, where we have the full ecosystem of what a certain kind of company needs. Ocean technology is one of our best shots.

We have COVE, a new startup incubator with a machine shop, lab, and two waterfront piers, so small companies can walk outside, throw tech in the water, and test it. Dalhousie has a leading oceans research department. Ron Hanlon, CEO of the Halifax Partnership, tells me we already have companies working on “robotics, environmental data, acoustics, everything from tidal to wireless sensors.”

There are, however, gaps. Ashley Morton is an engineer working at one of those tidal power companies, Allswater. He says that right now, no one builds the turbines they need in the region. He wants the supercluster to look at our whole supply chain, identify holes like that, and find ways to fill them.

“Here’s the checklist. Do we have all the parts? Do we have the people who can put it together? Do we have the ability to install it? Do we have the ability to measure performance? If we need to bring any of those major steps in from elsewhere, it will cost us.”

The Ocean Supercluster money will be used to set up a nonprofit organization to do work like analyzing that supply chain, and other things too long to list, like connecting researchers to companies that can use their work. Seventy businesses and institutions are coming together to create the nonprofit, and they see it as valuable enough that they pitched in $200 million of their own money to make it happen, in addition to at least $150 million from the feds.

“It’s just jet fuel,” Ron Hanlon, Executive Director of the Halifax Partnership tells me. “It’ll be practical money, flowing through to researchers and to start ups,” because those companies want to see a return on investment for that $200 million.